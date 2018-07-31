Rwanda: Local Farmers Lose 30% in Post-Harvest Processes

Rwanda Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) has urged vegetable and fruits farmers to adopt the use of modern farming techniques and technologies for reducing post-harvest losses.

The call is founded on post-harvest loss assessment of different crops such as tomatoes, pepper, bananas, among others, that was conducted last year. The assessment was released last week to farmers and processors.

The assessment carried out in conjunction with the University of Rwanda and other stakeholders showed that the largest losses are a result of poor handling of produce and result to losses in the value chain of different crops from farm to market.

Among the practices that lead to poor handling include; overloading during transportation, using poor containers, rough handling and lack of temperature management equipment such as cold rooms.

It shows, for instance, that in Rwanda when tomatoes spend two hours at the farm after harvest, farmers lose 33 per cent of harvest due to damage during harvest.

A further 37 per cent is lost at collection points after spending four hours, while a further 80 per cent is lost when exposed to poor conditions for 80 hours in a wholesale market. The study estimates that there is also a 68 per cent loss when spending 30 hours in the retail market.

It further shows that 40 per cent of tomatoes decay in the farm, 32 per cent decay at collection points when badly stored for four hours, 42 per cent decay in 16 hours in wholesale markets and, decay in 30 hours during retail market due to poor handling conditions.

"In general, there are 56 per cent quantitative losses from farm to market in Rwanda due to poor treatment conditions that trigger decaying and damaging," showed an assessment recently presented.

The loss assessment of green chilies indicated that farmers lose value because of about 13 per cent weight loss from farm to packing house, while a quarter of the produce gets a lower price.

The loss is due to mixed maturities at harvest, lack of temperature management during transportation, inadequate use of shading and rough handling during harvest that cause decaying and damage.

The assessment also shows that damage to banana produce from farm to market with an annual economic loss of between $35 million to $47 million in Rwanda is due to poor post-harvest handling practices, damage during transportation, disease and insect damage during production and lack of processing options.

The study recommends training on use of improved methods of handling of produce in aspects such as transport through use of stackable baskets, plastic crates, and use of shade including portable shade.

The report also recommends small-scale processing methods such as solar drying, sauce, juice and oil making.

According to Eric Kabayiza, Director of Quality Assurance Unit at the National Agricultural Export Board (NAEB), the whole value chain from farmers, suppliers, exporters and cooperatives should embrace modern techniques.

"Some of the techniques to reduce postharvest losses are available at cheap costs. Farmers should stop using such poor handling costs. We have cooling techniques such as use of charcoal cool rooms and zero energy cool chambers, but farmers require to be updated and trained in using them. We are also involving more artisans to help produce such products that can be used by farmers," he said.