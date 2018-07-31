30 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Police Launch Internal Investigation After Pic of 'Passed Out' Cop Circulates

Natal police have launched an internal investigation after pictures of a police officer who appears to be passed out began circulating on social media at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker on Monday said the officer was apparently from the Westville police station and that the cluster commander in Westville was personally looking into the matter.

"He is investigating with a view to instituting an internal departmental investigation. He has been in touch with management at the shopping centre concerned who will be assisting us with the investigation."

The unidentified officer was in full police uniform at the Pavilion Shopping Centre and armed with his state-issued pistol when the picture was taken on Thursday.

He was however off duty, said Naicker.

"The acting provincial commissioner is following the investigation as we view such misconduct by our police officers in a very serious light."

Source: News24

South Africa

