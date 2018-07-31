Malawi: Minister Spells Out Plans to Decongest Malawi's Capital

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango says his Ministry is geared to end congestions in the Capital City Lilongwe.

Mhango was responding to calls from the general public asking government to decongest the roads especially in the Lilongwe City.

In the past Blantyre used to have more vehicles but now it looks Lilongwe has overtaken from the commercial city in terms of the figures.

Mhango said the Ministry is aware that Malawians are taking longer to travel in the cities. He said the situation is bad in Lilongwe.

"In the first place, we have dualised the road from Parliament to Bingu Stadium with interchangeable roundabouts this mean that once the project is done, it means we will have no congestions when going or coming from work in those areas," said Mhango.

Mhango said government has already sourced money for dualisation of road from Cross Roads to Kamuzu International Airport through Chinese Government Grant.

He said Ministry has lined up plans to construct dual carriage road from Petroda Biwi to Cross Roads Hotel.

Other roads on the plans according to the minister includes; Kamuzu Centra Round About to Mobile Police C Division Company commonly known as Mzimba Road and Kamuzu Central Hospital to Paul Kagame Road.

He added: "Having said that, the ministry has also plans to construct a dual carriage way from Cross Roads to Kanengo and this road is known as Kaunda."

Meanwhile, Mhango says the influx of vehicles in the country mean that Malawians have some cash to buy disposable assets like vehicles under the leadership of President Peter Mutharika.