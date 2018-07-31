South Africa: CSA Pay Tribute to Michael Doman

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has heard with shock and sadness of the sudden passing of Michael Doman at the age of 57 on Sunday night after a brief illness.

He represented both Western Province and Transvaal in the Howa Bowl first-class competition as a middle-order batsman in 14 matches between 1977 and 1983 before his career was cut short by a serious back injury.

During that time he was part of the Western Province Cricket Board team that was the totally dominant force in the South African Cricket Board competitions.

He later became a specialist cricket writer for the Cape Argus before being appointed Sports Editor. He was the Cape Sports Co-Ordinator for Independent Newspapers at the time of his passing.

"Michael made a big contribution to cricket, first as a player and later as journalist," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"He was a true professional whose writings were highly respected by both players and administrators.

"On behalf of the CSA Family I extend our deepest sympathy to his family, his friends and his many colleagues in the cricketing and media world."

Source: Sport24