30 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: CSA Pay Tribute to Michael Doman

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has heard with shock and sadness of the sudden passing of Michael Doman at the age of 57 on Sunday night after a brief illness.

He represented both Western Province and Transvaal in the Howa Bowl first-class competition as a middle-order batsman in 14 matches between 1977 and 1983 before his career was cut short by a serious back injury.

During that time he was part of the Western Province Cricket Board team that was the totally dominant force in the South African Cricket Board competitions.

He later became a specialist cricket writer for the Cape Argus before being appointed Sports Editor. He was the Cape Sports Co-Ordinator for Independent Newspapers at the time of his passing.

"Michael made a big contribution to cricket, first as a player and later as journalist," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"He was a true professional whose writings were highly respected by both players and administrators.

"On behalf of the CSA Family I extend our deepest sympathy to his family, his friends and his many colleagues in the cricketing and media world."

RIP Michael ???????? https://t.co/obuPs1pOcO-- Lerato Malekutu (@leratomalekutu) July 30, 2018

Source: Sport24

South Africa

ANC Youth League Faces Bankruptcy, Blames Malema

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) is blaming its former leaders for the organisation's liquidation. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.