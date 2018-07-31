30 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Voting Day - 'I Need Change That Points At Progress and Development'

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Before heading to the polling station on Monday, Daily Maverick spoke to people in Harare about who their preferred candidate is and their hopes that their chosen candidate can turn the country around.

Since independence, Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu-PF, has been the perennial winner in the country's elections. Opposition political parties such as the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) have always cried foul, accusing Zanu-PF of rigging and electoral fraud in previous elections.

The round-off rallies that took place on Saturday in Harare saw the attendance of thousands of supporters from both the ruling party and MDC Alliance (a coalition of seven parties).

However, this is not new in Zimbabwe, but will this time be any different? Could a new leader, who is not from the ruling party, take the crown?

There are 23 presidential hopefuls but the election is centred on Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu-PF and Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance.

On the ground in Harare, Elsie Gavi, 22, who was wearing her party regalia, spoke of how she would want to see Chamisa winning.

"Chamisa will win because I am...

Zimbabwe

Expect Results From 3pm - Elections Body

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says vote counting and verification is at various stages and people should… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.