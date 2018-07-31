Zimbabwe: Voting Day - 'I Need Change That Points At Progress and Development'

analysis

Before heading to the polling station on Monday, Daily Maverick spoke to people in Harare about who their preferred candidate is and their hopes that their chosen candidate can turn the country around.

Since independence, Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu-PF, has been the perennial winner in the country's elections. Opposition political parties such as the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) have always cried foul, accusing Zanu-PF of rigging and electoral fraud in previous elections.

The round-off rallies that took place on Saturday in Harare saw the attendance of thousands of supporters from both the ruling party and MDC Alliance (a coalition of seven parties).

However, this is not new in Zimbabwe, but will this time be any different? Could a new leader, who is not from the ruling party, take the crown?

There are 23 presidential hopefuls but the election is centred on Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu-PF and Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance.

On the ground in Harare, Elsie Gavi, 22, who was wearing her party regalia, spoke of how she would want to see Chamisa winning.

"Chamisa will win because I am...