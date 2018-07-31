30 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: NPA to Prosecute North West SAPS Posse Who Hounded IPID Investigators

analysis By Marianne Thamm

Members of a SAPS North West detective unit, led by the region's deputy commissioner, Major General Ntebo "Jan" Mabula, will face two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, the NPA has announced.

The NPA has informed IPID of the intention to prosecute Major General Ntebo "Jan" Mabula and the posse from the SAPS North West detective unit, in relation to charges that the team of detectives had attempted to intimidate IPID investigators looking into corruption and fraud charges involving former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

In a letter to IPID on 9 July, signed by Johannesburg Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andrew Chauke, the directorate was informed that Mabula, along with Lieutenant-Colonels I Mdluli and Manamela, Captain Makatu, Ismael Dawood, Clifford Motome Kgorane, Samuel Senamela Kutumela, Tsietsi Johan Mano, Philip Mompati and Adam Moahloli, would be facing the charges in the Johannesburg regional court.

The North West team have been the focal point of several politically motivated arrests, including that of former NPA prosecutor Gerrie Nel in a failed prosecution spearheaded by Nomgcobo Jiba in 2008. Nel was prosecuting former National Commissioner...

