South Africa: 'Relaxed' Atmosphere As Historic Zim Elections Proceed

analysis

Zimbabweans headed out to the polls with enthusiasm on Monday morning in one of the most peaceful elections in recent times, but it doesn't mean everyone is playing clean.

Finding out when former president Robert Mugabe would be voting was a bit of a cat-and-mouse game, but just before lunch time, and with a sombre look on his face, he arrived at the Mhofu Government Primary School in Highfield, with his wife Grace in tow. She must be happy to be in Harare and not in South Africa, where, at about the same time as she was voting, the court ruled that she's not immune to prosecution for having assaulted a young woman in Johannesburg late last year, when she was still first lady.

Even though he's 94 years old, it's an election of firsts for Mugabe: the first time in 38 years that his face is not on the ballot paper (he admitted on Sunday that this was painful), but it's also the first time that he would not be voting for Zanu-PF. Mugabe at a press conference on Sunday hinted that he...