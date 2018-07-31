Nigeria: Jos Federal High Court Adjourns Hearing On Giwa's Case Against NFF to Tomorrow

Football stakeholders, who thronged the Jos Federal High Court yesterday to witness proceedings on the case between Chris Giwa and the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) left the court disappointed as the issue was adjourned to tomorrow.

Football stakeholders and the game's enthusiasts were hoping the case would be vacated to avoid FIFA hammer descending on the country for taking a purely football matter to an ordinary court.

But they were told to come back tomorrow for hearing on the issues raised by the parties.

Lawyers to the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick had filed a motion praying the court to vacate the judgment that nullified the September 30, 2014 election in Warri that brought Pinnick to office as president of the federation.

Both Pinnick and Giwa have been in and out of courts in the last four years on who is the authentic NFF president.

While Giwa's case was dismissed at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), and even slammed with worldwide ban from football matters by FIFA, the Jos football club proprietor is taking solace in the Jos High Court ruling that upheld his August 26 election in Abuja.