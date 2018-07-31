Rwanda's First Private-Sector CEO Summit

Karisimbi Business Partners and The New Times announce the launch of the first annual 2018 Rwanda CEO Summit, the first-ever summit designed to disrupt and transform Rwanda's growing private sector.

The 2018 Rwanda CEO Summit is an exclusive, invite-only gathering of the top-75 most influential business leaders across all industries and sectors in the country. Altogether, attendees will represent over 98% of private sector GDP.

The morning long breakfast event will feature cutting edge research and analysis from Karisimbi Business Partners, panel discussions, and spirited debate from Rwanda's senior business leaders. The CEO Summit will be the keynote event for Rwanda's private sector.

"Over the past ten years, Karisimbi Business Partners has had a front row seat to witness private sector growth playing a key role in Rwanda's sustainable development. We are thrilled to see how this Summit will mark an era of economic competitiveness in the private sector as we engage CEOs in a way that has never been done in Rwanda. CEOs across Sub-Saharan Africa are poised to make incredible changes in the developing world, and we want to continue to be a part of that change." Said Nick Barigye, Managing Partner of Karisimbi Business Partners.

This event will serve as a platform for the release of exclusive, cutting-edge research and analysis from Karisimbi Business Partners, panel discussions, and spirited debate from Rwanda's senior business leaders. The Summit will energize the corporate community, spur dialogue, and encourage practical solutions that increase the economic competitiveness of Rwandan firms. The Rwanda CEO Summit is presented by Karisimbi Business Partners and co-produced with The New Times.

