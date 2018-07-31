Nigeria: Ato Boldon, Lewis Johnson to Analyse Asaba 2018

Athletics lovers across Africa, particularly Nigerians, who will not be in Asaba for the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship, will be able to follow the events from August 1 to 5 on 24-hour sports TV station, Kwesé Free Sports.

Asaba 2018 will host Nigeria's celebrated Blessing Okagbare, Yinka Ajayi, Queen Obisesan, Seye Ogunyele among others, and hundreds of African athletes, who will participate in a variety of sports, including short and long distance races, relays, high jump, long jump, shot put and javelin.

The five-day event will be televised live on the Kwesé Free Sports (KFS) Nigeria channel, which can be accessed on Kwesé TV channel 290 or UHF channel 32 in Lagos.

Kwesé Free Sports' has lined-up a mix of international presenters and analysts including multi-talented sportscaster and presenter, Mimi Fawaz, four-time Olympic medallist, World Champion, IAAF ambassador and former

Trinidad and Tobago athlete, Ato Boldon, track and field analyst and sports reporter, Lewis Johnson, former Nigerian sprinter, Olympic Gold medallist and sports management expert, Enefiok Udo-Obong and Nigeria's premier radio sports presenters, Femi & The Gang, will provide play-by-play commentary and analyse the games live from the Kwesé studios at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

General manager, Kwesé Free Sports Nigeria, Chichi Nwoko said: "Viewers should look forward to a world class coverage of the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship on Kwesé Free Sports."