Rwanda: CNBC's George Ndirangu Moves to BBC

CNBC Africa has lost one of its top presenters and producers to BBC Africa.

George Ndirangu till recently served as presenter and producer at the Pan-African television network, CNBC Africa is set to soon debut on BBC Africa, according to reports reaching this paper.

Ndirangu who had lived in Rwanda for about 6 years previously worked at Tele 10.

The British owned media house has a major operations base in Nairobi, Kenya.

The firm has in the past few months recruited a number of business journalists and producers from across the region as they seek to establish themselves as a regional powerhouse.

The media outlet produces content for radio, television and online in multiple languages used across the continent including Swahili and Kinyarwanda.