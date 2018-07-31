Tanzania: Gold Processing Plant Beckons for Buseresere

ALL is set for establishment of a factory for processing gold and other minerals which will have the capacity to process 700 tonnes of minerals per day, facilitating a relief to small-scale and artisanal miners who have been facing stiff challenges.

The envisaged 1.8bn/- Chato Hold Processing project at Buseresere village in Geita Region's Chato District, will create 500 jobs, according to the owner of the envisaged plant, Mr Godfrey Mitti.

The sketch was drawn by the Tanzanian investor while briefing the Deputy Minister for Minerals, Mr Dotto Biteko, who is on an official regional tour.

Mr Mitti described the plant as one of its kind for small-scale, enabling artisanal miners to use a modern technological system dubbed Carbon In Pipe (CIP).

The investor has partnered with AMSCOP Limited to undertake the mega project.

A senior geologist associated with the project, Mr Gaudence Kalyalya, said many small-scale and artisanal miners had been facing a number of challenges related to mineral processing.

He mentioned other challenges as numerous nuisance taxes, lack of credit facilities from financial institutions as well as poor technology used in mining and processing of minerals.

The deputy minister praised the investor for 'walking the talk' on the industrialisation agenda being touted by the Fifth Phase Government.

"The government will provide the required support in undertaking the project by creating a conducive investment environment and ensure timely issuance of a licence," Mr Biteko assured the investors.

Mr Biteko said apart from creating 500 jobs the project would play a crucial role in boosting the national economy.

The deputy minister conceded that some local government authorities had been imposing numerous taxes on miners, for which he pledged to seek solutions.

Mr Mitti, who is also the Buseresere Ward Councillor, informed the deputy minister that many small-scale miners had been facing the challenge of accessing loans from financial institutions.

He expressed optimism that the envisaged project would be a saviour for miners in Geita and surrounding areas.