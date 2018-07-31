PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday presented 67 land title deeds to diplomats representing their countries in Tanzania to enable them construct their new offices in the capital Dodoma.

Dr Magufuli also directed the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications to invite tenders for construction of the three-kilometre Msalato airport to enable it accommodate both small and big aircraft.

Of the 67 titles of five-hector plots, 62 were handed over to Ambassadors and High Commissioners in the country while five were given to international organisations at a ceremony hosted at State House in Dar es Salaam and beamed live by Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC).

Speaking at the event, which Speaker Job Ndugai, ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of security bodies attended, Dr Magufuli pleaded with the envoys to market Tanzania, which he said has many investment opportunities and rich in natural resources, adding that provision of the title deeds was among plans to expedite the relocation of the country's capital from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.

"The Vice President, Prime Minister and my entire cabinet have already moved to Dodoma, it's only my office that is yet to shift but I want to reiterate that I will have relocated to Dodoma before the end of this year... that is why I deemed it fit to as well assist you relocate to the new capital city because you represent your Heads of State," he said, urging all ambassadors to move with the government.

The President assured the envoys that his government was equally improving infrastructure in Dodoma, especially roads that connect the neighbouring regions, hinting that expansion of Dodoma airport is now complete.

"We want to construct the airport which will allow our 787- 7 Dreamliner to land in Dodoma as we wait for our two other Bombardier CS-300 aircraft whose arrival in the country is expected in November this year.

And, I wish to inform you that Boeing Company has already promised to deliver another aircraft that was expected in the country in 2020 earlier, in 2019," he said, assuring of reliable transport in Dodoma.

He also told the envoys that his government was equally intensifying efforts to build strong economy, improve the living conditions of Tanzanians as well as protect the country's natural resources.

He asked the envoys and representatives of international organisations to support the government efforts and encourage mega investment in the country.

Immediately after the handover of the title deeds, Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC) Dr Binilith Mahenge assured the ambassadors that the region was ready and well prepared to receive them and provide them with all important services like health, water, electricity, security and reliable infrastructure in their residential areas.

The leader of ambassadors representing their countries in Tanzania, Eugen Kayihura paid tribute to the president for providing residential and offices plots, pledging to present the title deeds to their governments and the international organisations represented in Tanzania.