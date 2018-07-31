South Africa: Vodacom Coughs Up Over R1-Million for Violation of O'Sullivan's Privacy

analysis

Vodacom has coughed up R1.2-million in an out-of-court settlement for handing over forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan personal information to jailed former underworld boss Radovan Krejcir's legal team in 2014. O'Sullivan had been pursuing Krejcir for years. The settlement is a victory for the protection of personal information from corporate recklessness.

Paul O'Sullivan lodged an application in the Johannesburg High Court in 2014 after Vodacom had handed over, without his permission, personal information to the legal team representing convicted underworld boss Radovan Krejcir.

While Vodacom's legal representative, Pieter Conradie, of Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, would not confirm the payment of R1,250 000.00 in settlement citing "client confidentiality", Daily Maverick can confirm the amount was paid over last week.

In May 2014, Vodacom electronically furnished O'Sullivan's cell phone records to David H Botha, Du Plessis and Kruger Inc of BDK Attorneys who represented Radovan Krejcir at the time. The cellphone giant did this without obtaining permission from O'Sullivan.

In October 2014 O'Sullivan secured a successful order in the Gauteng Local Division for the return of all his call records. The court also ordered Krejcir to pay all costs including of postponements and the striking out application "which costs would include the costs occasioned...