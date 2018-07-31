Rwanda: 23-Year-Old Seeking to Take Shoe Enterprise Regionally

The ongoing 21st International Trade Fair has presented an opportunity for emerging entrepreneurs to increase awareness of their goods and services and possibly gain an edge in the market.

Among them is 23-year-old Jean d'Amour Uwimana who ventured into shoemaking after starting off as a street vendor.

The 23-year old beat the odds to start small production in Kigali three years ago, and is currently exhibiting his products with the aim to improve sales.

"We paid Rwf600, 000 to get a stand here and we have two stands at this exhibition. We are selling more and we also target to seek more market beyond Rwanda," he said.

The young entrepreneur produces over 50 pairs of shoes per day with about 30 workers he employed and has three selling points in Kigali.

"Our working place is small and we need to set up another bigger place to produce more shoes. This will happen as soon as we receive Rwf100 million loan for new modern machines that we are requesting from the Business Development Fund. The Ministry of Trade and Industry has officially recommended getting the support under a leasing scheme to gradually pay it later as we work," he said.

He told Business Times that on the acquisition of the modern machines, the firm will be able to move from producing 50 shoes per day to 500 shoes.

Uwimana has participated in a number of competitions which has seen his firm increasingly become popular across the country.

"We are seeking to establish a strong production plant, hence, the need to set up a bigger working place with modern machines because we currently have few machines," he said.

Out of the 30 youth he employs, 22 workers have been trained at the production plant and retained as permanent workers.

Some of them are former street vendors, secondary school dropouts and a number of university graduates.

He also works with interns who are keen on learning the process and currently has learned from his firm.

He says that he saves over Rwf500, 000 per month after all operational costs have been met.

Exploring more market opportunities

He told Business Times that he is also planning on showcasing his products beyond Rwanda in markets such as Uganda in the next coming months, where he intends to also set up selling points.

This will be facilitated by the network he has created in the past with other entrepreneurs from the region.

"I have 10 permanent clients who buy my products. Each buys 100 shoes every month and I also have a Tanzanian businessman who comes three times a year, taking away 500 shoes each time. We seek to make our Made-In-Rwanda shoes recognised in the regional market," he said.

He, however, noted that producers in the sector continued to be held back by the level of imports required in the sector in order to access affordable and quality inputs.

In 2016, taxes on second-hand clothes and shoes were increased as part of seeking to improve the environment for local industries to increase the productivity of quality and affordable clothes and shoes.

The government increased import tariffs on used footwear from $0.50 to $5 per kg in 2016.