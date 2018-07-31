East Africa: EAC Economic Powerhouse Capitalises On Oil, Gas Front

Arusha — AS East African countries boast of having the fastest growing economies in the continent, the block is putting more efforts together in the petroleum sector, targeting discovery of new technological trends and development in the oil and gas industry.

Under the auspices of the East Africa Petroleum Conference & Exhibition (EAPCE), so far eight exhibitions have been held and now the ninth one is set to take place in the near future, with more intensity to tap from the sector and buoy the bloc's economic superiority.

While EACPE highlights that this time the focus will be on oil, gas, petrochemisry as well as offshore, the Head of Corporate Communication at the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat, Mr Owora Othieno says the event is set to be held in Bujumbura, Burundi.

The event is expected to offer time and space for exhibitors to showcase their innovative petroleum equipment at EAPCE and discover new technological trends and developments in the oil and gas industry in East Africa and all over the world.

It also targets studies on the transformation of petroleum and natural gas into useful products or raw materials, as petrochemicals have become an essential part of the chemical industry nowadays.

Recent discoveries of oil in some of EAC member countries and existence of oil industry in South Sudan has placed the block as one of the world's most promising frontier for petroleum exploration and development.

Private and public sectors are to be included in the event so that stakeholders could meet key local and global buyers in the oil and gas industry as well as generate new sales leads.

Mr Pierre Barampanze from EAPCE'17 Organising Committee was quoted as saying that given the importance of energy in realising the EAC vision, the partner states have to cooperate in joint exploration and development of energy resources found within the community and to promote investment within the sector.

The EAC partner states seek to promote exploitation of both renewable and non-renewable energy sources in the most optimal way for the mutual benefit of East Africans.

The main objective of the conference and exhibition is to promote investment in the oil and gas sector by demonstrating to the world the potential that lies within the region and sharing information on the status of development of the sector in each partner state.

The conference offers a wide range of technical presentations reflecting developments in the oil and gas industry in East Africa and around the world.

It provides a forum for discussing the legal and policy framework and the overall business environment prevailing in the region and gives stakeholders in the oil and gas sector an opportunity to interact with EAC senior government officials and decision makers.

It integrates field excursions to selected sites in each partner state for delegates to see the rich geological variety that the region possesses as well as the tourism attractions that the region is endowed with.

As of 2017, EAC partner states were spending over 10 per cent of their Gross Domestic Product to import refined petroleum products.

A report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) made available by the East African Business Council (EABC) recently showed that the region received 7.6 billion US dollars in Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) last year.

The GDP growth of the countries is supported by ongoing reforms and improvement in commodity prices that has driven up export revenues.

Much of the region is reliant on agricultural crops and commodities for export earnings, but continued economic brightness looks assured.

The combined effects of further export diversification, improvements in infrastructure, industrialisation, major oil discoveries, and the potential for significant growth in commercial services, look set to boost their economies.