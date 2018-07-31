Ethiopia: Graduates Call for Maintaining Quality Education

ADDIS ABABA - Curriculum revision is a must to bring about improvement in the quality of country's education ,new graduates said.

Samuel Fikru Masters Degree graduate from AAU Logistics and Supply Chain Management Department said shortage of education inputs and lack of quality education disrupt the teaching learning process.

He urged all universities to perform well in maintaining the education quality and cooperate each other apart from working together with international partners. "Researchers need to get the desire financial and technical assistance on time in light with improving the quality of education."

Abadi Assefa ,is a Teaching English As a Foreign Language graduate (teacher), said that the major problem related to lack of quality education emanates from the student. "The students ought to examine and practice what they have learned and read on the ground."

Sentayehu Ermiyas, Master Graduate in Folklore from Addis Ababa University, said after graduation, long and short term trainings are significant for sustainable human competence. "We need a curriculum revision to curb the problem from the grassroots level."

As to him, universities need to improve their administration, teaching and learning process through conducting research and mobilizing resource.

Bekalu Esubalew, Addis Ababa University IT Department BA graduate, noted that if students study a given discipline without their passion, it is obvious that they will score low grades . He,therefore, said the curriculum must be prepared to go along with the interest of students.

According to Tigist Akalu, BA graduate in Management Department, the teaching learning process was mainly focused on theory than practice. But the curriculum ought to give perhaps equal or more emphasis to the practical trainings in order to bring about qualified and trained manpower.

This year, the country has graduated about 148,207, 21000 and 790 students respectively in undergraduate, master and doctorate degrees. However, the quality of education has been decreasing compared to the improvement in access to education , said Education Minister Dr. Tilaye Gete during the recent national meeting of the scholars with the Premier.

As to him, the ministry has been exerting efforts in collaboration with 100 scholars, instructors and administrators in order to reform the sector through implementing a new education framework, which includes various former and new education mechanisms to carry out education reforms.

The effort is to implement the new educational framework which would help to create a trained citizen equipped with the needed knowledge and skill to bring about prosperity in the country, he stated.