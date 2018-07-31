Ethiopia: Let's Create Synergy to Make Ethiopia Glorious - Premier

ADDIS ABABA - " Breaking the wall of hatred and mistrust that prevailed among us, let 's create the much needed synergy to make Ethiopia glorious again," Premier said.

In his speech to over eight thousands of members of the Ethiopian Diaspora communities in Los Angles at the Galen Center in the campus of the University of Southern California (USC) yesterday, he said more than ever, Ethiopia is in need of active Diaspora community participation in all domains of economy ,society and politics .

" For over five decades, Ethiopians have been paying great sacrifices on several occasions to ensure equality ,justice ,peace and development but in vain. Thus, we need to put aside the small differences in a bid to restore Ethiopia's greatness once again."

As to him , better than others ,the Diaspora has the capability and knowledge to take part in the activities of putting place the necessary development and education infrastructure in the country .

As Ethiopia is right now fiercely fighting maladministration and corruption, the Diaspora has big responsibility of joining hands to this end , he stressed.

Regarding the challenge in building democratic nation, he said: "From now on ,a given Prime Minister won't serve the country more than two terms."

At the event , he also called on the Diaspora to extend brotherhood and sisterhood spirit with Eritreans in light of broadening the bond and realizing lasting development and peace in the two countries.

For his part , Oromia State chief Lemma Megersa noted that unity should be our slogan and everyone should be ready to work in harmony with each other.

"We have to build Diaspora bridges among societies with a view to creating transnational communities of mutual development benefit to the host and origin countries."He said States need to engage, enable and empower Diaspora for development purp oses through appropriate com munication, outreach and partner ship policies and actions at home and abroad.

Diaspora can play a critical role in resolving crisis applying their knowledge, experience, skills, networks and links to support and assistance both during all challenges, he added.

It was learnt that the City Council of Los Angles offered "Ethiopian Day" proclamation Certificate to Prime Minster on the occasion.