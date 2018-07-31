Ethiopia: EFF Needs Proper Self-Evaluation, Isayas Jira

ADDIS ABABA - The newly elected Ethiopian Football Federation, EFF, President Isayas Jira said that the federation has to carry out proper evaluation before going deep in to implement what the new leadership plans to do.

"Our primary work now is first to identify the problems and then to prescribe the medicine that surely heals the disease," he said in connection to the closure of the season's league competition.

He said urgent action is needed to reorganize the office of the federation who runs the day to day activities. "EFF doesn't have professionals that carry out the duties of the federation in accordance to the international and national regulations. Fixing this is our priority simply because the Executive Committee members are not entitled to involve in the day to day activities of the federation," the President added.

It was earlier disclosed that the 'League Committee' will run the next season Ethiopian Premier League competition. But the President didn't comment on this.

He admitted that the desire of the national football fans and the performance of the country's football are incompatible. "The people want the national team to win in big international competitions but our capacity has been limited to satisfy this interest. The key to resolve this problem is youth training. The federation or clubs have not been able to carry out youth training in a sustainable way to this day," he said.

The shortage of training fields is seen as a major constraint particularly in big cities like Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa. "The attempt to get open space in cities is not easy. We plan to do this in association with city administration. We hope they will accept our effort," Isayas said.

The new executive committee was elected on June 3, 2018 at Semera, the capital of Afar Regional State.

Isayas Jira became the Ethiopian Football Federation President during the Semera election in the runoff against Teka Asfaw. In the first election that took place among four contenders Isaya Jira earned 66 votes from 144, Teka Asfaw came out second collecting 47 while the former president Jonedin Basha managed to finish third getting 28 votes. The fourth candidate Tesfaye Kahsay got only three votes.

In the presidential election that took place in the presence of FIFA observer Issayas won in accordance to the EFF statute that says election will go to the runoff unless the winner in the first election gets 50+1 vote. What Isayas collected in the first vote was about 47 percent from the 144 voters. To win in the first election one needs to get over 73 votes while Isayas had only 66.

The June election succeeded after five failures. The EFF Presidential election was first set to take place in November 2017.

FIFA's earlier intervention was made in November 2017 right after they received an invitation paper to attend the Presidential Election. As per FIFA statutes all national federations must inform FIFA a month before the election date but EFF sent the invitation paper with only a week to go for the decisive date.

FIFA's final intervention took place when the people expected the fifth schedule would be materialized. In this case they intervened to change schedule citing "confusion" regarding the electoral procedure and rules because of the "absence of a proper legal framework."

Compiled by Solomon Bekele