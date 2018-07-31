Ethiopia: Giant Companies Visits Consolidate Commitment - Gold Medalists

ADDIS ABABA- " The first series visits to the national giant companies,parliament,palaces and the meetings with the Premier Minister and other senior officials have increased our commitment towards ensuring inclusive and sustainable development in Ethiopia in the shortest time possible," this year's higher institutions' gold medalists told The Ethiopian Herald.

One of the Gold Medalists, Soliana Gizachew, from Addis Ababa University (AAU) Psychology Department, said: "We are so lucky to have such first kind of prestigious recognition by the Premier and we had unforgettable moment with him.

Through working around the clock, the meetings and the visits have renewed our commitment to make Ethiopia one of the developed countries in the world

She further noted that they have been so surprised seeing big companies like Ethiopian Airlines and Industrial Parks as such organizations have greatly helped broadening their understanding about the country's development drive.

Another Gold Medalist from the same university Social Work Department, Habtamu Alemayehu said : "No need of question that our visits of giant companies and the direct talks with Senior Officials are strong motivational factors , and we have learned a lot about the country and have had new experience in our life too."

Appreciating the offer post graduate scholarship to nearly 40 graduates during the course of the meeting with the Premier , he said : "Such great education opportunity will have sustainable and ever lasting effects on students as it encourages them to study harder creating positive competition among themselves. "

" We got such incredible chance due to our relentless efforts in mastering the given discipline,therefore, I advice my fellow students to follow our feet step to have such recognition and honor," said Sabontu Addisu, who is Gold Medalist from Ethiopian Institute of Architecture, Building and Construction.

She said particularly the speech of Dr. Abiy has aspired all Gold medalists to be problem -solver of the society starting from the scratch.

It is to be recalled that last week, over 400 Gold Medalists drawn from different higher institutes of the country paid visits to giant national companies and various institutions as well as had meetings with the Primer Minister and others.