Ethiopia: Building Diaspora Bridge

Starting last Thursday up to yesterday ,Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed had been on landmark and unofficial state visit to the United States of America (USA). His visits were made mainly to have direct talks with Ethiopians and foreign nationals of Ethiopian origin residing in Washington, Los Angeles ,Minneapolis and the USA as a whole.

According to some available information,there are over one million Ethiopian Diaspora communities in the USA alone. These Diaspora members have been playing peerless roles in the homeland economic activities directly or indirectly through the remittances which they are sending to their families at home, by the same token they have so far been fulfilling their responsibilities in boosting the nation's foreign exchange reserves as well.

It is true that issuing Diaspora Engagement Policies aiming at encouraging and attracting many more Diaspora in the nation's various golden investment opportunities, the Ethiopian government has been captivating the hearts and minds of some Diaspora investors over the past two years since the policy was put in place.

In fact ,the Diaspora Engagement Policies have come into effect in a bid to bring about everlasting and strong social and economic ties between the Diaspora communities and their homeland in an organized manner more than ever.

Indeed, during the last three consecutive years , despite the increasing international money transfer agents in the country, the remittance inflow has been steadily decreasing due to the unrest in the country. Moreover, some members of Ethiopia Diaspora had called for remittance embargo . However , having seen the recent tangible political reforms in the country , they have annulled the sanction.

Apart from making financial contribution , a sizeable number of Diaspora who have in depth knowledge of various field of studies, rich experiences and skills are often seen coming to their homeland and offering training as well as giving lectures to their fellow countrymen and women for free. This good gesture and noble deed of the Diaspora must be appreciated and encouraged as the saying goes give credit where credit is due.

Thanks to the current existing peace and stability in this country, enormous members of Ethiopian Diaspora are showing great interests in investing and living in their homeland than ever before. This great news will get the required momentum and benefit to the nation when the Diaspora engagement policies are used effectively with a view to safeguarding the interests of both the nation and members of the Diaspora.

During the recent discussion with Dr. Abiy, the members of Diaspora voiced complaints about lack of necessary infrastructure and rampant corruption and so forth.

Nowadays, lack of the necessary infrastructure is being solved once and for all as the nation is aggressively investing in light and heavy electric railways construction. This for sure would interconnect the states of nation as whole and open up vast investment opportunities in the near future.

Moreover, the nation is right now building the biggest hydro-power dam in its history. Hence, the recurrent power outage will certainly be a past history. Apart from the aforesaid mega projects and others, the nation has been putting in place every effort to modernize its financial and communication systems.

As to the fight against corruption, the government has been taking punitive measures against corrupt officials on several occasions. It would continue doing the same in the future in its efforts to ensure good governance.

In sum, it is high time for Ethiopian Diaspora to make use effectively the Diaspora Engagement policies and the available economic opportunities in the homeland. The Premier's visits to the USA have also been successful in terms of putting aside political difference and bringing prosperity to the motherland working in unison.