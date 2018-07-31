Ethiopia: Keeping Oaths

Especially during this season, several higher education institutions are busy with preparing graduation ceremony of their students. In this process oath is among the major part of the ceremony. Public officials also do the same thing in front of representatives, before they assume office. They take an oath to affirm their commitments. But, do people take an oath seriously ?

For Ambo University Political Science Lecture Alemu Arrage, the oath that is currently being taken by people has binding impact only on very few peoples,this is because of the whole process of the oath denied due attention.

For example, various organizations, medias, organizers and other have already stopped paying the desire attention to the oath during graduation and appointment ceremonies ." He, thus, said oath has already lacked binding impact on most of individuals. "Even I believe most of them didn't remember what they promised to the public and the country when they graduated and took office."

As to Addis Ababa University Civil Engineer and Post Graduate Student Yebebe Alem, oath has much to do with the general sociopolitical conditions of the country. "While the moral values are rejected at wider level, it is only people who are disciplined and have ethical background from the way they brought up, form their religious life and others, may remember and bind themselves with the word they uttered during the oath."

Speaking of his personal experience ,he said : "I am not really remember what I promised during my graduation, but ,as I raised up with moral values ,they have disciplined me not to tell lies and involve in bribery and corrupt activities."

He also said the general conditions of the time which is witnessing generation change ,culture and values transformation negatively affects people to stand with their promise.

This stretches from graduating professionals to higher level public officials.

He also emphasized on how this is dangerous for the country saying, "Thus we are suffering corruptions at wider range and embezzlement on public property and this in turn force other peoples to not keep their promise and led the country to sever crisis."

Alemu noted that the process of job search and being hired for jobs that are not related to the profession affects peoples compliance with their promise. He ,therefore ,said the graduating institution, organizing committees, Media and other concerned bodies should give more loud for oaths. "It should be treated equally when the degree and certification graduates are awarded , at least to keep the promises ."