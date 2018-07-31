Ethiopia: Countdown Begins for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

ADDIS ABABA - The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics is set to start exactly two years from now on July 24, 2020. That is as of last week Tuesday the countdown has already started. With only less than two years to go it is necessary to raise issues related to the Ethiopian Olympic contingent.

Ethiopia has nostalgia to the Tokyo Olympics. The Ethiopian marathon legend Abebe Bikila collected his second Olympic gold medal in 1964 in Tokyo. That was his second win in a row. The first was collected in Rome in 1960.

The expectation in Tokyo both by the people of Ethiopia and Japan is high. The Japanese people want to witness a man like Abebe Bikila who has remained the inspiration for the young athletes in Japan for the second after so long.

Since the time of Abebe the Japanese athletes have begun to train marathon with a locomotive speed that was precisely arranged by the speed of Abebe Bikila. At the start people were laughing at the method of training but at the end the Japanese marathoners proved that they are world class contenders. Work works, was their conclusion from that big project.

Where are we now? If the 2016 Rio Olympics is a guide, the Ethiopian position is miserably poor. The country had one gold medal through Almaz Ayana in 10, 000m.

The country's marathoner Lelisa Feyisa managed to settle second. Despite his political gesture at the finishing line by criss-crossing his hands Lelisa's performance was worthy of praise. Taking politics in Olympics is punishable but he escaped a possible penalty.

But in what ever form it is seen the performance of the Rio Olympics was far below expectations.

Besides this, what is heard from the country's athletics governing body, the Ethiopian Athletics Federation, EAF, is not that encouraging. Young athletes are not coming to the forefront. Big names such as Kenenisa Bekele, Tirunesh Dibaba, Meseret Defar are not replaced by equally competent contenders.

It may be good taking the EAF office by the internationally renowned athletes such as Haile Gebreselassie and Deretu Tulu. Haile is the President of EAF while Derartu is member of the Executive Committee.

But this doesn't mean that administering athletics and performing in athletics are one and the same. So far the deep and diverse problems of athletics remained unresolved in the last couple of years in the hands of the new leadership.

Before resolving the internal issue, another and unexpected problem of Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics is coming. It is related with climate change.

There is record broken heat wave this time in Tokyo as concern grows over the 2020 Olympics. The temperature is now touching close to 40 to 45 c. The report indicates that this is just like 'living in the Sauna'.

The rise of temperature to 40-45 c (over 100 Fahrenheit) in Tokyo this time means the heat wave fuels fears about the potentially dangerous conditions for athletes and spectators at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Will the same temperature anticipated in 2020 this time? The Japan Metrological Agency predict that way. If that is the case, the sweltering weather is likely to bring the risk of heatstroke.

Considering this, the international Olympic Committee has a plan to have an early start for marathon like 7 am. The change of venue is also in consideration for marathon.

The 2020 Olympics will run from 24 July until 9 August. When Tokyo hosted the 1964 Olympics it took place during the cooler month of October.

This is something that needs acclimatization. It will definitely difficult to bear over 100 Fahrenheit without acclimatization. This is a scorching sun like going to the desert Ethiopian areas in Afar region Assayita town without prior experience.

Do our athletes manage to run under this circumstance? Well, one may argue that temperature is not selective but it is equal for all. But surely going from highland it is difficult to adjust in that 'burning in the furnace' situation.

After the July 2019 test events, the organizers say, they will prepare concrete measure. They are planning to have heat counter measures such as installation of cooling mist showers for the athletes.

Temperature monitors are to be installed at each venue, with the capacity to issue warnings to spectators if condition becomes particularly unbearable. But this doesn't mean that they will control the temperature. Mother Nature knows only its own rule.

On the part of the organizers what we read is satisfactory but on our part nothing is on the move. People may think that preparation will start during the Olympic season, this is from July 2019 to the start of the game on 24 July 2020.

For Tokyo Olympics this is not a viable plan. No body wants the repeat of the 2016 Rio Olympics results. Ethiopia had been dependant only in athletics for medals. The same will be true in Tokyo. Athletics takes place in open air, that means athletes are exposed to face the heat wave,

So the preparation that takes place shouldn't be the technical one but it must also include the temperature adjustment.