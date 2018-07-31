Tanzania: Plans Underway to Develop Mang'ola Onion Farms Into Geopark Attractions

IT has been discovered that most onions consumed in overseas countries are grown in Northern Tanzania and a special form of agricultural tourism is being arranged for European and Asian visitors to sample areas where their vegetables originate.

"We are considering making use of the Mang'ola Ward in Karatu District from where much of onions' consignments are exported to Kenya, Uganda and South-Sudan as well as to as far as Asia and Europe," said Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) Deputy Conservator Dr Maurus Msuha.

Dr Msuha pointed out that the Eyasi Escarpments that entail the vast Mang'ola onion farms as well as the corresponding Lake Eyasi have been earmarked under the new form of Geopark Tourism and that it has been observed that some foreign visitors prefer cultural forms of tourism and especially seeing how the vegetables they consume from Tanzania, are grown.

Mang'ola is one of the 13 wards making up Karatu District in Arusha region. During the 2002 census, Mang'ola had 16,600 residents but the number is reported to have more than doubled to 34,000 because of mass immigration into the area for onion farming.

It has also been confirmed that all high-grade onions used in Nairobi, Kampala and Juba are grown in Mang'ola while there are reports that Kenya is exporting the same vegetables from Karatu to as far as Europe and China but few consumers are aware that the onions originate from Karatu.

Karatu District itself, famous for wide variety of tourist hotels and lodges, is administratively divided into 13 wards, which are Baray, Buger, Daa, Endabash, Endamarariek, Kansay, Karatu-Township, Mang'ola, Mbulumbulu, Oldeani, Qurus and Rhotia.

As Tanzania launches the new form of tourism through the global 'Geopark,' as recently endorsed by the United Nations' Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the scheme has also received support from the European Union (EU).

The maiden Ngorongoro-Lengai global Geopark is a brainchild of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area but will soon expand to other parts of the country.