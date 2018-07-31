31 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Plans Underway to Develop Mang'ola Onion Farms Into Geopark Attractions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daily News Reporter in Arusha

IT has been discovered that most onions consumed in overseas countries are grown in Northern Tanzania and a special form of agricultural tourism is being arranged for European and Asian visitors to sample areas where their vegetables originate.

"We are considering making use of the Mang'ola Ward in Karatu District from where much of onions' consignments are exported to Kenya, Uganda and South-Sudan as well as to as far as Asia and Europe," said Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) Deputy Conservator Dr Maurus Msuha.

Dr Msuha pointed out that the Eyasi Escarpments that entail the vast Mang'ola onion farms as well as the corresponding Lake Eyasi have been earmarked under the new form of Geopark Tourism and that it has been observed that some foreign visitors prefer cultural forms of tourism and especially seeing how the vegetables they consume from Tanzania, are grown.

Mang'ola is one of the 13 wards making up Karatu District in Arusha region. During the 2002 census, Mang'ola had 16,600 residents but the number is reported to have more than doubled to 34,000 because of mass immigration into the area for onion farming.

It has also been confirmed that all high-grade onions used in Nairobi, Kampala and Juba are grown in Mang'ola while there are reports that Kenya is exporting the same vegetables from Karatu to as far as Europe and China but few consumers are aware that the onions originate from Karatu.

Karatu District itself, famous for wide variety of tourist hotels and lodges, is administratively divided into 13 wards, which are Baray, Buger, Daa, Endabash, Endamarariek, Kansay, Karatu-Township, Mang'ola, Mbulumbulu, Oldeani, Qurus and Rhotia.

As Tanzania launches the new form of tourism through the global 'Geopark,' as recently endorsed by the United Nations' Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the scheme has also received support from the European Union (EU).

The maiden Ngorongoro-Lengai global Geopark is a brainchild of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area but will soon expand to other parts of the country.

Tanzania

Dodoma Ready for Diplomats, Says Magufuli

The city of Dodoma is safe and has all the important facilities to accommodate members of the diplomat community,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.