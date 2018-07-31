Kenya: I Was Framed, Claims Man Accused of Murdering Irene Jepchumba

The man charged with the murder of a Nakuru lecturer wants to have her body exhumed for another post-mortem.

Mr Godfrey Kipkemoi Kangongo, who is accused of murdering Irene Jepchumba, has filed an application in court seeking orders to have another autopsy conducted by a different doctor to ascertain the cause of her death.

Through his lawyer, Mr David Mongeri, the suspect claims that the pathologist who conducted the post-mortem - that revealed she was strangled to death leading to his arrest - was biased and his report was meant to frame him.

According to Mr Kangongo, the doctor allegedly conspired with the family of Jepchumba to link him to the murder.

"We pray for orders that the body of the deceased be exhumed to ascertain the cause of her death and that a second post mortem be conducted by a different doctor and that representing the accused person," read part of the application.

Mr Kangongo, who was arraigned in High Court, Nakuru on July 20, has denied murdering Jepchumba on July 6, 2018 at Choka Falls on River Molo in Rongai Sub County.

POLICE REPORT

According to the police report, Mr Kipkemboi was with Jepchumba, when the incident occurred.

He told the police that he was with Jepchumba when she slipped while trying to take a selfie, plunging down the cliff to her death.

Jepchumba was a lecturer at the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology where she taught food nutrition and dietetics.

The post-mortem conducted on July 12 revealed that she was strangled to death.

The investigating officers have since filed an application seeking to obtain samples from the suspect for a DNA test.

But the suspect wants a second examination conducted.

He further seeks orders to have the Menengai Police Station officers supervise the exhumation and the post-mortem.

The application will be heard on August 8.