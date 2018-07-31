Namibia: Shoprite Intimidating Workers - Jauch

LABOUR researcher Herbert Jauch yesterday said Shoprite was intimidating workers by suing those who went on strike to demand salary increases.

Shoprite is currently suing 93 of its workers who went on strike in July 2015 for salary increases.

The retailer is demanding N$4,5 million from the workers, which it claims to have lost because of the strike action.

The Centre for People's Resistance, which operates out of the Nixon Marcus Public Law Office, has called for a boycott of Shoprite and its subsidiaries in support of the workers. They also called for a mass demonstration on Thursday this week.

Jauch said the fact that the company was suing the workers was an "absolute insult" since the company initiated the disciplinary hearing that has cost it so much money.

"It was Shoprite that hired lawyers even though they were not needed for an internal disciplinary matter. It was their choice, not the workers' choice," he said.

It is the first time, Jauch said, that a company was suing workers over a strike regarded as unprotected as they failed to follow all the procedures.

Jauch further said what Shoprite was doing was a "clear sign of the arrogance the powerful have because they think they can do whatever they want to workers".

According to Jauch, people have now realised what Shoprite was up to and that it was no longer just a labour matter over a strike, but blatant intimidation.

"The company wants to send a signal that they will deal with workers who go on strike, basically to intimidate them. Not only the current workers, but also future workers," he explained.

Jauch also said in terms of the Labour Act, if workers go on an unprotected strike they risked losing their jobs and this was what the Shoprite disciplinary case was all about.

"I think this is what the case is mostly about. This makes it so important that Namibians show some solidarity with the Shoprite workers. Otherwise, we will face huge problems in the future," Jauch said.

Although there was poor turnout the last time a demonstration was called over the Shoprite issue, Jauch hoped that on Thursday more people would support the affected workers.

The workers' lawyer, Nixon Marcus of Nixon Marcus Public Law Office, told The Namibian yesterday that he did not know what Shoprite was trying to get out of the disciplinary hearing and court cases.

"It could be that Shoprite is using this as a way to intimidate the workers from doing this again because the company knows that these people cannot afford much money," he said.

About the 'Boycott Shoprite' campaign, Marcus said it was the right call, and that it required financial sacrifice and a great deal of solidarity considering that Shoprite was one the cheapest retailers in the country.

Efforts to get a comment from the labour ministry on the issue were fruitless yesterday.

However, labour minister Erkki Nghimtina was quoted last year as saying they tried to negotiate with the retailer's management, but failed.

Nghimtina said the labour ministry had explored all possible avenues to create sound labour relations between Shoprite and its workers, but its efforts yielded no results, as the company was reluctant to implement the recommendations.

"I urge Shoprite to turn over a new page in labour relations in Namibia by reaching a mutually acceptable settlement with the workers, and for the company to fully practise our local labour laws, rather than importing their own," Nghimtina warned last year.

The Namibian contacted Shoprite's lawyer Samuel Philander, of LorentzAngula Inc, but he refused to comment on behalf on the retailer, saying he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Efforts to get comment from Shoprite management were also unsuccessful.