Namibia: City Lifts Church Land Moratorium

CHURCHES, state and private schools, and welfare organisations that wish to acquire land in Windhoek can now do so after the municipality lifted the nine year ban on the sale of land to such entities.

This was revealed in the latest council minutes made available to the public last Thursday.

The city banned the sale of land to churches in 2009 after concerns had been raised about the "mushrooming" of churches in the city.

According to council minutes, the ban was put in place to allow the municipality to "make wide consultation and corrective measures towards effective and efficient allocation of institutional land".

At the time, the property management department of the city was told to compile data on recognised charismatic and traditional churches in the city. The department was also tasked to revise the rates for selling land to such entities and to submit a map "indicating the entire layout and land already allocated for institutional usage by churches within Windhoek boundaries".

According to the minutes, the city's revised Institutional Land Policy seeks to address the anomalies regarding the current sale of 'institutional-zoned' properties and streamline the future use of such available properties.

Institutional land refers to plots used by churches, schools, welfare organisations and entities known as section 21 companies. A section 21 company is a not-for-profit organisation.

City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya said on Friday churches and institutions that need to apply for institutional land are now able to submit their applications for council consideration and per required land allocation criteria.

Amutenya added that the city will continue to subsidise institutional land for places of worship, but the new policy dictates that places of worship have a two-year window period to develop the land which should be "paid for in cash or bank guarantee".

"Places of worship that do not have the means to pay for the land, have a second option to lease the land for not more than five years with the option to buy the land. Further, the city has reduced the land ownership to one unit per church denomination," she said.

According to the revised policy, private schools, regardless of their commercial nature, can also benefit from land subsidisation.

"Places of worship, private schools and related institutions play an important role in the spiritual, psychological, physical, and educational well-being of the city's communities.

Hence, we envisage that submitted applications will lead to tangible positive developments intended to move our city forward," she said.

The new policy requires churches to submit proof of belonging to a religious governing council, a synodical commission, or a similar governing body in Namibia.

"Places of worship and religious organisations will be encouraged to apply for land, creches and after-school day care centres to help the government with early childhood development," the council minutes state.

Institutional land will also be sold at a discount only for institutional, sports or recreational usage.

However, the purchase price of such land will be revised on a yearly basis.

The minutes also stated that "all applicants should finalise the purchase of land within 90 days, whereafter no further extensions would be granted".

Organisations that intend to own land would also be required to have existed and been operational for at least one year before applying for the land.

The city said plots would not be bought on discount any more unless the institution is a non-profit organisation.

In the revised policy, however, state-owned enterprises do not qualify to purchase institutional land at subsidised prices, and they will not be allowed to use 'institutional-zoned' land "unless the land is utilised for institutional purposes".

The policy further states that institutional land will only be leased to entities which meet the requirements of the institutional land policy, but cannot afford to buy it.