press release

On 20th July 2018, the President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure received the Report of the Commission of Inquiry into the circumstances associated with the death of Steve Jeffrey Khan, at Seychelles Hospital on Sunday 21st January 2018, while serving a prison sentence.

The Commission of Inquiry was led by Justice Bernadin Renaud.

The Report has today been published on the State House website at http://www.statehouse.gov.sc/uploads/downloads/filepath_109.pdf