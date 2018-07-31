South Africa: Liebenberg to Lead Blue Bulls in Worcester

Former HTS Drostdy pupil, Hanro Liebenberg , will return to Worcester on Saturday, but instead of a school reunion, he will lead the Blue Bulls in a friendly match against the Boland Cavaliers at Esselen Park.

Kick-off is at 16:30 .

READ: Mitchell has full board backing, Bulls insist

Blue Bulls coach, Pote Human, named an experimental squad of 28 players for the first outing under his charge, as they start their preparations for the 2018 Currie Cup.

Liebenberg is one of a number of familiar faces in the squad to travel to the Boland town, with a number of players coming into the fray after the Super Rugby tournament.

There will be some new faces eager to impress Human, including former Blitzboks player, Carel du Preez and Wits flyer, Dan Kasende.

Current Blitzbok, Heino Bezuidenhout, will also get a first run with the senior side after a couple of seasons with the juniors.

"We only have one round of Currie Cup matches this year, so it will be important to start the season with some momentum," Human said.

"This match forms an important part of our preparation, as we do not have much time left before we start our campaign."

Blue Bulls squad:

Backs: Divan Rossouw, Earll Dowrie, Dan Kasende, Xolisa Guma, Chris Hollis, Franco Naude, Heino Bezuidenhout, JT Jackson, Tony Jantjies, Manie Libbok, Theo Maree, Andre Warner.

Forwards: Hanro Liebenberg, Nic de Jager, Jano Venter, Paul Schoeman, Boom Prinsloo, Ruan Steenkamp, Carel Du Preez, Hendre Stassen, Ruan Nortje, Ruben van Heerden, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Conraad van Vuuren, Simphiwe Matanzima, Matthys Basson, Edgar Marutlulle, Corniel Els.

Source: Sport24