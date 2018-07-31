Tanzania: Diamond's Singer Faints On Stage After Being Kissed By Female Fan

Bongo flava fast rising sensation, Lava Lava, who is signed to Diamond's Platnumz WCB label, fainted on stage after receiving a kiss from a female fan.

The unfortunate incident happened in the middle of a performance in which Lava Lava had sent the youthful cheering crowd in Morogoro into a frenzy.

In the video that was captured by WCB crew, Lava Lava is seen singing on stage in the company of a female fan he had invited on stage.

Lava Lava is seen down on his knees as the female fans stoops and gives him a passionate kiss before walking away.

Lava Lava is appears left in a trance, then a few seconds later he slumps backwards to the floor while still holding on the microphone.

BEING COMICAL

Event organizer, Arbab MB, later said he thought the musician was being comical by falling to the ground after the kiss.

Its only after he failed to wake up immediately that he realized something wasn't right.

At that point, Arabab and his colleagues, who were back stage, rushed and administered first aid to the musician who was able to wake shortly after and continued to thrill fans.

Lava Lava said he didn't know what transpired since such an incident has never happened to him before.

He thanked God for his safety.

"Kwanza Nimshukuru Mungu maana pengine nisingeamka. Mpaka sasa sielewi nini kilinifanya nikazimia bado sielewi kama huyu dada ndiye aliyesababisha ama kitu gani... Haya sijawahi kufanyiwa," he said.