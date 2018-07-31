28 July 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: UAE Grants 50.7m Br to Build Shelters

The United Arab Emirates has pledged a 50 million Br donation for the construction of 1,000 shelters for the families of internally displaced people.

The Red Crescent of the United Arab Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Disaster Risk Management Commission to build shelters for internally displaced people in the conflict-affected areas of the country.

The MOU was signed between Seid Mohammed Alhimri, head of the United Arab Emirates Red Crescent, and Demena Darota, Deputy Commissioner of the disaster agency on July 25, 2018.

The UAE has been supportive in donating food items like wheat flour and oil for displaced people in Bale, Gujji and Borena zones, which serve as fast food to cope with the food insecurity situations.

