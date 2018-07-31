28 July 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Eritrea: Port Massawa to Commence Service

The rehabilitation of the port of Massawa has been completed, and it is ready to begin service, according to the governor of the city, Layne Asfahayle.

The governor stated that the reconstruction was carried out to serve as an import and export hub for Ethiopia as it did in the pre-war years.

The port was established back in the 19th century, and it is Eritrea's second largest port next to Assab.

An Ethiopian delegation led by Hailemariam Desalegn, former prime minister of Ethiopia, and business people that went to Eritrea on the first flight to Asmara in two decades, visited the port.

