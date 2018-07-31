Namibia: Geingob Urges White Farmers to Meet Govt Halfway

Windhoek — President Hage Geingob has called upon white farmers - who reportedly own more than 27 million hectares of land in Namibia - to meet government half way in addressing the burning issue of land.

He said the current generation of leaders have helped calm the emotions of young people who, once the elders have gone, are likely to address the land issue with possible aggression.

The President made the appeal on Sunday during a one-on-one interview with Afro Worldview, a new 24-hour South African news channel.

"For our white brothers to co-exist, they must smell the coffee. People are getting angry and we, the leaders, are still controlling them and what we are saying is let's do it together so that we all can live together. Let's solve this problem together," said Geingob in a 30-minute interview.

"White people must see that there is a danger somewhere. Some of us who are old will go very soon and the young people are angry, they are not going to be like us. So, while we are still here, let's meet and hold hands so that we address this issue," urged the Head of State.

Geingob said as leaders they cannot have inequality and sit with their hands folded.

"I am saying to my white [compatriots], look I had political power, therefore we reconciled, politically we embrace you but meet us half way when it comes to economy. Land that you control, meet us half way so that as brothers, we hold hands and pull in the same direction," he said.

Geingob said it is true that 100 years ago Germans or whoever came to Namibia stole the land, but said: "On that land after 50 years there is a white boy, I was born at the farm. With a white guy we are good friends, so he is equally a Namibian too because he was born on that soil and I was born there but the difference is he owns that farm and I don't own it."

"So we are saying therefore since we are both Namibians we must co-exist but let's share that land. Not only the land but other things too," he said.

The Ministry of Land Reform earlier this year said South African and German citizens form the majority of the 281 foreign nationals who still own large tracts of farmland. Of the 281 farms in question, 34 are believed to be partially owned by Namibians.

The ministry said foreigners own a total of 1.3 million hectares of farmland across the country.