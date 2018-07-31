Uganda: Val's Sexuality Is Her Business, Stella Nyanzi Says On Kalende's Exit From Lesbianism

Human rights activist and sexuality scholar Dr Stella Nyanzi has said Val Katende's testimony about converting from lesbianism is not shocking to her.

In a post on her Facebook account, Nyanzi said she has been in the LGBTIQ community long enough and has observed all sorts of switches, changes, shifts and conversions among others, in individuals, couples and communities.

"Sexuality is fluid and flexible and changing and in flux. She is not the first homosexual to make public declarations about converting back to heterosexuality. Religion does all sorts of things to people," her post reads in part.

She however cautioned people to avoid getting excited about Kalende's transformation, as she has seen people convert and relapse later.

TRANSITION

"We know the long list of so-called Ex-Gays who were paraded around Uganda by Pentecostal homophobes. We know how some of them faithfully married heterosexual spouses, and how some of them swing it both ways, and even how some of them relapsed back into selling homosexual services to any buyer. Gay, Ex-Gay, Ex-ex-gay... we know you!"

She further stated that the queer movement can not reduce the varied contributions that Kalende made to the early grassroots.

"Val is going through another interesting transition and needs our love and understanding even in this moment. Thirdly, religion is both powerful and dangerous. It has long tenterhooks that can reach even the strongest among us. Val's religious confession should not generate confusion in the LGBTIQ communities in Uganda."

Kalende who was one of the founding members of the first LGBTQ organisation in Uganda in 2011, openly confessed on Television over the weekend, that she has stopped practicing lesbianism and will no loner do any LGBTQ activism.

In her testimony, she narrated her journey from start to the end.