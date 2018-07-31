31 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: CS Amina Says 107 Cases of Unrests Reported in Schools

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.
By Ouma Wanzala

A total of 107 cases of unrests have reported in secondary schools this year, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has said.

Ms Mohamed told National Assembly's Education Committee chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly that 63 cases of arson were reported across the country.

The CS added that there were 23 cases of walk-outs, eight sit-ins cases and 14 breakages.

The report by Ms Mohamed indicates that the eastern region had the highest cases of unrest at 40, Rift Valley had 25, and Nyanza had 20 while north eastern did not report any form of unrest.

"Other incidents included attack of teachers at Chalbi and Kirimara Boys secondary schools," the CS told the committee.

She added that there was heightened tension in Miakona Girls, Isiolo Boys, Mweini Secondary, Kyambuko secondary, Kabranet Secondary, Chianda High, Ng'iya, Mranda High, Shenderema, Ofafa Jericho, Kangemi, St Aquinas High Nairobi Milimani and Msambweni among others.

At the same, Ms Mohamed said a student at Moi Girls Nairobi was sexually assaulted in June.

"Two medical reports from two hospitals indicate that the girls was sexually assaulted and we are finally waiting for a report on DNA tests from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations," said the CS.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.