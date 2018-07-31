Photo: Daily Nation

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

A total of 107 cases of unrests have reported in secondary schools this year, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has said.

Ms Mohamed told National Assembly's Education Committee chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly that 63 cases of arson were reported across the country.

The CS added that there were 23 cases of walk-outs, eight sit-ins cases and 14 breakages.

The report by Ms Mohamed indicates that the eastern region had the highest cases of unrest at 40, Rift Valley had 25, and Nyanza had 20 while north eastern did not report any form of unrest.

"Other incidents included attack of teachers at Chalbi and Kirimara Boys secondary schools," the CS told the committee.

She added that there was heightened tension in Miakona Girls, Isiolo Boys, Mweini Secondary, Kyambuko secondary, Kabranet Secondary, Chianda High, Ng'iya, Mranda High, Shenderema, Ofafa Jericho, Kangemi, St Aquinas High Nairobi Milimani and Msambweni among others.

At the same, Ms Mohamed said a student at Moi Girls Nairobi was sexually assaulted in June.

"Two medical reports from two hospitals indicate that the girls was sexually assaulted and we are finally waiting for a report on DNA tests from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations," said the CS.