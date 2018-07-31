Southern Africa: Intra-SADC Trade Low

THE latest statistics show that intra-Southern African Development Community trade is low, standing at 25% of potential due to a lack of industrialisation within the region.

This was said by Tapiwa Samanga, Southern African Development Community (Sadc) secretariat director of industrial development and trade, who added that intra-Africa trade was also low.

Speaking at the opening of the annual Sadc industrialisation week in Windhoek yesterday, Samanga said the region is not producing what it consumes.

"The Sadc region can no longer remain passive in the quest for industrialisation. As a region, we must therefore pursue the objective of industrialising the region with more vigour and focus, taking deliberate forward steps each year. The views, thoughts and insights generated here this week will inform policy makers on the steps we need to take going forward to upscale industrialisation and integration in the region," he said.

He added that the development and transformation of manufacturing in Sadc is one of the priority areas in the revised indicative strategy development plan 2015-2020, as well as the Sadc industrialisation strategy and roadmap.

"The new policy orientation is largely informed by the recognition that Sadc long-term growth and development and the quest for deeper regional integration will not be realised without concerted efforts to enhance the competitiveness in priority value chains, where Sadc has a comparative advantage, and to systematically promote structural transformation of the region's economies," Samanga said.

He reiterated that regional integration is the ultimate goal, and individually, member states are small and weak but can collectively become a bigger market and a stronger entity.

Also speaking at the same platform, German ambassador to Namibia Christian-Matthias Schlaga said regional integration has positive feedback, adding that Germany thus shares and supports Sadc members' perception that regional cooperation and integration can result in economic and political advantages.

"Sadc member states have small economies, for instance Namibia has a population of roughly 2,5 million and thus companies producing in Namibia will only be able to achieve economies of scale if they move beyond their borders," he said.

The industrialisation week is themed 'Infrastructure and youth empowerment for sustainable development'. It is also aimed at creating a platform for the private sector to partner with the government in terms of regional integration.