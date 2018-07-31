Ethiopian, Dhl Form Cargo Logistics Provider

Ethiopian Airlines and Dalsey, Hillblom & Lynn Global Forwarding, generally known by its acronym DHL, have signed an agreement to form a joint venture company tasked with cargo logistics services in Africa. While the company will be based in Ethiopia, it will have its eye on doing business throughout Africa.

The Joint Venture will be called DHL-Ethiopian Airlines Logistics Services. Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa and Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO, Ethiopian Airlines Group signed the agreement.

Ethiopian Airlines will obtain a majority stake in the new company and will provide regulatory and operational support, while DHL will integrate air, ocean, and road connections between Ethiopia and the rest of the world.

Pramod Bagalwadi, who has over two decades of experience in management roles within the logistics industry, has been appointed the head of the company. While Ethiopian is a continental player and the largest aviation firm in Ethiopia, DHL is a division of the Deutsche Post DHL, the world's largest logistics company.