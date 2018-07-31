Ethiopia: Procurement Agency Overachieves Target

Public Procurement & Property Disposal Service made procurements of goods and services worth 12.7 billion Br during the recently ended fiscal year.
This year's procurement, made for government institutions, shows a 32pc increase from last year.
The procurement of various kitchen wares, IT equipment, lab equipment, reference books, furniture and power generators for 11 newly opened universities was made for 915.5 million Br. It also procured 940,000tns of wheat for the National Disaster Risk Management Commission and the Ministry of Trade worth 7.7 billion Br.
The Service has also spent 3.5 billion Br for the construction of hospital buildings and silos for the Strategic Food Reserve Agency.