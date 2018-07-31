Ethiopia: Ministry Launches 700m Br Family Planning Project

Ministry of Health launched a family planning project last week worth 700 million Br, funded by the United Kingdom's Department for International Development. The project will be implemented by Marie Stopes International's Ethiopia office and will run for two years until the end of 2020.

During the launch of the program, the Ministry's Maternal, Child Health & Nutrition Director Meseret Zelalem (MD) noted that the government is working to increase the contraceptive prevalence to 55pc by 2020 from the 36pc in 2016.

"Previous reproductive health and family planning policies and programs have helped avoid millions of unwanted pregnancies," said Richard Arden, International Development's human development team leader in Ethiopia.

The project is projected to realise the 2020 goal of the ministry by improving the quality, equity, choice and financing of family planning and comprehensive and post-abortion care services.

Marie Stopes Ethiopia operates a helpline that receives more than 6,000 phone calls a month. From the total callers, 80pc call seeking advice on contraception, safe abortion and other topics surrounding their sexual health.