Ethiopia: Public Enterprises Nets 2.8b Br Profits

The Ministry of Public Enterprises declared 37 billion Br in revenue during the recently concluded fiscal year. The Enterprise earned 2.8 billion Br profit from products and 3.7 billion Br from services, showing 72.5pc and 75.7pc increases in performance, respectively.

The performance depicts a decline in income by 0.2 million Br, while half a million Birr increased in profit over the previous budget year.

More than 90pc of the income was generated from four enterprises: Building Materials Supplier Enterprise, National Alcohol & Liquors Factory, Agricultural Works Corporation and Tourist Trade Enterprise.

The enterprise has planned for 48.5 billion Br in income from services and sales and a profit of 3.4 billion Br in the current new fiscal year.