28 July 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Public Enterprises Nets 2.8b Br Profits

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Public Enterprises declared 37 billion Br in revenue during the recently concluded fiscal year. The Enterprise earned 2.8 billion Br profit from products and 3.7 billion Br from services, showing 72.5pc and 75.7pc increases in performance, respectively.

The performance depicts a decline in income by 0.2 million Br, while half a million Birr increased in profit over the previous budget year.

More than 90pc of the income was generated from four enterprises: Building Materials Supplier Enterprise, National Alcohol & Liquors Factory, Agricultural Works Corporation and Tourist Trade Enterprise.

The enterprise has planned for 48.5 billion Br in income from services and sales and a profit of 3.4 billion Br in the current new fiscal year.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia Releases New, Perennial Sorghum Variety

Ethiopian scientists have developed a new sorghum variety that could lead to multiple yields annually. Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.