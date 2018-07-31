South Africa: Five Awaiting Trial Prisoners Escape From Court

Five awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning, Gauteng police said.

Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the incident happened at around 11:00.

He said four of the suspects were re-arrested and one was still at large.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports on social media said the suspects were those appearing in court for a cash-in-transit heist that took place in Dobsonville, Soweto. However, police denied this.

"They were appearing in court for (house) robberies committed in Honeydew and Dobsonville," Dlamini said.

Dlamini could not provide further details.

