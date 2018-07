Malanje — At least 60 birth labors were performed in the last weekend in northern Malanje Maternity hospital, said its Emergency room chief, Catarina da Glória.

The figures disclosed by the official, includes 17 teenagers that gave birth in that health care institution, which also recorded three still-born children.

According to the source, during the above said period at least 138 patients received assistance on obstetric, genecology, malaria and urinary infection consultation services.