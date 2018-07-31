31 July 2018

South Africa: We United Against Zuma, Now We Unite Against This - Maimane

analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

On Tuesday various political, religious, civic, and other organisations staged a protest just outside the National Treasury in Pretoria to protest the "unaffordable fuel costs and ever-rising cost of living". Whether anything will come of the action is yet to be seen.

As news of yet another fuel increase was made public cash-strapped South Africans gathered on the steps of the National Treasury to make their voices heard.

Among them were politicians, civic and religious organisations, all of whom say the rising cost of fuel and associated costs were hitting them hard.

Addressing protesters outside the National Treasury, DA (Democratic Alliance) leader Mmusi Maimane demanded that the fuel levy be cut by R1 per litre or 20% arguing that this would see the petrol price drop to below R15 a litre.

But, he said, instead of government listening, he was being asked where the money was coming from. At Tuesday's protest he outlined where the money should come from.

Maimane said resources were being used to fund a bloated government and an ANC that doesn't care...

