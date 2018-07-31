Angola: Family Minister Chairs Central Event On African Women's Day

Dala — Angola's minister of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women Victoria da Conceição presides over Tuesday the central event of the African Women's Day in the municipality of Dala, eastern Lunda Sul province.

The Family minister is being accompanied by the ministers of Education and Culture, Candida Teixeira and Carolina Cerqueira.

National directors and Secretaries of State are also joining the delegation.

In addition to the event, the visiting delegation is also expected to visit the local tourist sites.

Local traditional dances will also enliven the event, in a region with 26, 753 inhabitants.