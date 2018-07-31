31 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 50,000 Youths to Attend Entrepreneurial Training Programme

Luanda — Ten thousand young people will benefit from training under Community "Entrepreneurship programme and the other 48,800 under Future Generation Entrepreneurship programme, until 2022.

The information was released Monday by Trade minister, Jofre Van-Dúnem Júnior.

The official was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Entrepreneurship Training Workshop - Empretec, under the National Development Plan (PDN 2018/2022).

The minister said that the move is intended to support the five-year entrepreneurial programme focused on the creation of small businesses.

He said that these programmes are in line with the Entrepreneurship Training pilot workshop - Empretec, under the EU-UNCTAD joint programme for Angola, Trainfortrade II, funded by the European Union.

The European Union spent EUR 12 million to fund workshops and seminars and sending Angolan experts to the most experienced countries with programmes implemented by UNCTAD.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister of Commerce stressed that the current economic context focuses on a deep exercise of reflection and creativity, in search of new forms and models of action for diversification of the national economy.

It is essential to strengthen the role of the private sector, with a focus on entrepreneurship and the development of micro, small and medium enterprises," he said.

In the new model of government action, he said that policies were defined for the development of training programmes aimed at enhancing the skilled workforce and giving young people a decent job.

As for the objective of export diversification, he said, the Executive launched a set of legal instruments and programmes to ensure the creation of mechanisms and institutions to support the private sector.

The intention is to turn the national companies involved mainly in the domestic market into international market orientation.

In turn, the European Union Ambassador to Angola, Tomás Ulicny, noted that the current moment of change in Angola requires a citizenship profile adjusted to the challenges of a modern society, promoting sustainable development and with capacity for intervention for the change.

Empretec is an emblematic programme of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The programme is currently implemented in 40 countries around the world.

