31 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Dala Wins Rural Industrial Park in 2018

Saurimo — Dala Municipality, 160 kilometers south of the city of Saurimo (Lunda Sul), will gain this year a rural industrial park to promote agro-industrial activity, said Monday the director general of the National Institute of Industrial Development of Angola (Indria), Luís Ribeiro.

The official said so during the presentation of the new model of industrial hub called "Pole / type", to be implemented in the near future in the country after the conclusion of a feasibility study that is being conducted by Indria all over the country, to assess industrial activity in each province.

He also said that at the moment there are already three rural industrial parks in operation in Tomboco, Cacuso and Cazala, being planned, in addition to the Dala, the installation of six more in an equal number of municipalities.

He noted that at the moment there is a declaration by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to support family farming and the Ministry of Industry must be included in this program to respond to this guidance.

