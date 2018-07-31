Luanda — The coach Alberto de Carvalho "Ginguba" was introduced Monday as the new manager of Interclube's senior men's basketball team, and he intends to make a season that dignifies the colors of the club and always dream of the top places.

"With the good working conditions that this Club have, there are possibilities to make the team play a good basketball," said the former national basketball coach, who signed a contract for a season.

Returning to the police team, four years later, Ginguba wants a dream team, a dream that will feed on as the competition goes on.

The coach, who replaces Manuel Sousa "Necas", said that he will initially work with the same group that played last year.