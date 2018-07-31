Angola: Exemption From Tariff of Agricultural Tools Satisfies Farmers

Cuito — Farmers in central Bié province last Monday showed satisfaction with the new Customs Tariff that exempts the payment of taxes on agricultural instruments and means, as the measure will boost the dynamization of agricultural activity in the country.

Speaking to ANGOP, about the new Customs Tariff, which comes into force on August 9, António Chivinda, owner of an aviary in Cuito municipality, said that tax exemption on imports of instruments and raw materials could leverage the local production cycle.

This is one of the Government objectives aimed to diversify the national economy.

According to the businessman, the exemption of taxes on the importation of machinery and other factors of production will significantly contribute to the government's program to combat poverty, mainly benefiting families living on agricultural activity.

Alfeu Vinevala, a farmer in the municipality of Chinguar, stressed that the exemption of taxes from agricultural means will encourage the increase of production.

With the new agenda, he said, the country will bet on boosting exports.

On the other hand the chairperson of the Angolan Peasants National Union (Unaca-federação) in Bié, Mariano Sassoma, said that the government measure stimulates the diversification of the national economy, with emphasis on the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

To him the new Customs Tariff will provide the country with a modern customs system capable of meeting the challenges of sustainable development through domestic production as well as attracting foreign investment.