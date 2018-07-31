31 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 400 DRC Citizens Detained Over Border Violation

Mbanza Kongo — At least 437 citizens from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been detained over the last seven days for violating the border perimeter, the National Police in northern Zaire province told Angop Tuesday.

The illegal immigrants were detained in several points of the Zaire province, the source added.

The source also mentioned 93 border crossings, one more compared to the previous week.

Among the offenses, 82 were for illegal immigration, 10 fuel smuggling and one for promotion and aid to illegal immigration.

The Border Police also seized 9, 395 liters of oil by-products.

Angolan province of Zaire and the Central Congo (DRC) region share 330 kilometres of land and fluvial border.

