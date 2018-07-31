Malawi: Now It's Your Turn to Register, Lilongwe District and Lilongwe City

press release

The Malawi electoral commission will conduct the third phase of voter registration in Lilongwe district and Lilongwe city Council from 30th July 2018 up to 12th August 2018.

The registration centres will be opening from 8AM to 4Pm including lunch hour, weekends and public holidays.

People eligible to vote are those who are 18 and above or those that will turn 18 on the last day of voter registration exercise in the country which is November 9, 2018. In other ways, the commission will register only those that were born on or before November 9, 2000.

It has to be clearly noted that the Commission has adopted the new computerized system and just as it has been the case with the first two phases of registration people do not wait and spend hours on the queue as it used to be in the previous elections.

Registrants should take their national ID card as proof of eligibility to register. In the absence of the national ID, the slip given as proof of registration with the NRB will be used.

For those that did not register with NRB, they should not despair as the MEC has put in place mechanism to ensure that everyone eligible registers. At every center, there will be a team from NRB that will register those who did not register for the national ID before. The NRB team will also assist by providing proof of registration to those that lost or have not received their national ID cards.

The remaining phases of voter registration are as follows:

Phase 4:16 -29 August 2018: The councils are Ntcheu, Blantyre, Blantyre City, Mwanza and Chikwawa.

Phase 5: 2 - 15 September 2018: the councils are Balaka; Neno; Thyolo; Luchenza Municipal; Phalombe and Mulanje.

Phase 6: 19 September - 2 October 2018: The councils are MangocNow It's Your Turn to Register, Lilongwe District and Lilongwe Cityhi; mangochi Town Zomba District; Zomba City and Nsanje .

Phase 7: 8 - 21 October 2018: The councils are Chitipa; Karonga, Rumphi; Machinga and Chiradzulu.

Phase 8: 27 October - 9 November 2018: The councils are Nkhata Bay; Likoma; Mzuzu City and Mzimba.